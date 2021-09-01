Praise

An entertaining mix of history and science.

/Andrew Gelman, Higgins Professor of Statistics, Professor of Political Science and director of the Applied Statistics Center, Columbia University

Bernoulli’s Fallacy is as well-written as it is fascinating, and for my money is the best single-volume work describing and contributing to the debates in modern statistics on the shelves today. It can be profitably read by those with no background in the field, but will surely contain new ideas for experts as well. Having read the book, I myself will never think about statistics the same way.

/Dominic Klyve, Central Washington University, in The American Mathematical Monthly

Aubrey Clayton’s “Bernoulli’s Fallacy” is not here to make friends;… a timely story, well-told. It makes a compelling case for a shake-up in the world of statistics that may just be strident enough to spark change.

/Sara Stoudt, Bucknell University, in MAA Reviews, Mathematical Association of America

I like it! Anything that gets people thinking about the uses and abuses of statistics is important and Clayton's book does just this. Fifty years ago E. T. Jaynes opened my eyes to the importance of Bayesian ideas in the real world and this readable account brings these ideas up to date.

/Persi Diaconis, Mary V. Sunseri Professor of Statistics and Mathematics, Stanford University

This story of the 'statistics wars' is gripping, and Clayton is an excellent writer. He argues that scientists have been doing statistics all wrong, a case that should have profound ramifications for medicine, biology, psychology, the social sciences, and other empirical disciplines. Few books accessible to a broad audience lay out the Bayesian case so clearly.

/Eric-Jan Wagenmakers, Professor of Psychology, University of Amsterdam, Coauthor of Bayesian Cognitive Modeling: A Practical Course

Appearances

Joint Mathematical Meetings: R.A. Fisher, Eugenics, and the Foundations of Probability, AMS Special Session on History of Mathematics

Reviews and press